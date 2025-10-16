SK Serdang UPM created history this morning when they emerged as the inaugural champions of the F&N Magnolia Cup Under-12 Championship that concluded here at the SK Bandar Baru field in Kuala Selangor.

After three days of fierce competition and a little bit of blood and tears, SK Serdang UPM emerged heads and shoulders above the rest to be crowned as champions of teams in the Klang Valley.

In the final, SK Serdang UPM did not lose focus and kept their eyes on the prize to beat SK Taman Melati 1-0, with a fine finish from Muhammad Arif Mohd Radzuan in the 18th minute.

“We are elated to be crowned as the first-ever winner of the Magnolia Cup. It is a historical achievement. We hope that this tournament will continue to be held again next year as it is a good outlet for our young players,” said SK Serdang UPM head coach Muhammad Amir Fiqrie.

“In the final today, we had to change our game plan as three of our regular players were injured. But we still managed to beat our opponent and win. The players did very well.

“This tournament is not easy as we were playing against the District champions. It is highly competitive and we hope to take part again next year.”

In the meantime, SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) came in third after beating SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah 3-1 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 0-0.

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship (B-12) is organised from 13 to 16 October 2025 in Kuala Selangor, in collaboration with the Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts Division (BSKK), Ministry of Education Malaysia.

The three-day tournament, which brings together school champions from the District Sports Council competitions in Selangor and the Federal Territory throughout the past year, will feature 16 teams in total.

The teams are divided into four groups in a nine-a-side competition format.

Group champions and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage.

Hosts Selangor is represented by 10 teams, while Kuala Lumpur has four teams and Putrajaya has two teams.

The Magnolia Cup tournament was officially launched on 22 August 2025 and was attended by Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Encik Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director, Government & Industry, Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad, and Encik Norismadi Manap, President of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

F&N MAGNOLIA UNDER 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2025

RESULTS

FINAL

SK Taman Melati 0-1 SK Serdang UPM

THIRD/FOURTH PLACING

SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) 0 (3) – 0 (1) SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah

