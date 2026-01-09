World No.1 and top seed Shi Yu Qi delivered another statement performance as he led three other top seeds storm into the semifinals of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2026 at Axiata Arena tonight. Rarely, all top four seeds of a Super 1000 tournament got through to the men’s singles semifinals, but today it happened.

Top seed Shi Yu Qi, third seed Anders Antonsen, fourth seed Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn (second seed) are all in the last four will battle out for top prize as they storm into what could be an explosive semifinals at Axiata tomorrow.

Shi dismantled Hong Kong China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-10, 21-7 with clinical control and relentless pace. The Chinese ace has yet to drop a game this week and continues to look the most complete performer in the men’s draw.

In tomorrow’s semifinal, Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes on Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in a clash of contrasting rhythms after today’s quarterfinal victory. Asian champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn showed composure to recover from a slow start against France’s European Champion Alex Lanier, turning a 15-21 deficit into a commanding 21-10, 21-13 victory.

Christie maintained his consistency against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, winning 21-17, 21-13 in a controlled encounter, while Denmark’s Anders Antonsen powered past Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-9, 21-12 to set up a heavyweight semifinal against Shi.

Top seed An Se Young meanwhile continued her imperious run, easing past Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-8, 21-9 to set up a familiar rivalry against China’s Chen Yu Fei tomorrow. The Korean’s speed and precision once again underlined her status as the benchmark in women’s singles.

Chen Yu Fei later produced a composed performance to overcome Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon 21-13, 21-14, while compatriot Wang Zhi Yi advanced with a disciplined straight-games win over Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani to set up a clash against Indian star Pusarla V. Sindhu, who progressed to the last four after Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi was forced to retire in the opening game.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles, Korea’s top-seeded and world No. 1 pairing Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae proved too solid as they ended Malaysia’s hope after prevailing over Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Mun 21-17, 21-14 with superior front-court control.

But the home fans still had reasons to cheer as Olympic bronze medallists and second seed Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik advanced confidently, defeating Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-19, 21-10.

The Malaysians now face Indonesia’s aggressive pairing Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, who eliminated India’s former world No.1 duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

The women’s doubles saw China’s top pair Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning staying firmly on course with a straight-games win over Japan’s Ririna Hiramoto/Kokona Ishikawa.

Liu/Tan remain the pair to beat as they line up against Korea’s Jeong Na Eun/Lee Yeon Woo, who have impressed with their pace and tactical discipline.

Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee are also through after recovering strongly to defeat Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in three games while Japan’s experienced pairing Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto reinforced Asia’s dominance in the women’s doubles to set up an exciting all-Asia clash against Baek-Lee in tomorrow’s semis.

Top seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping remained untroubled, dispatching fellow Chinese pair Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui 21-16, 21-9 to set up a clash against Hong Kong China’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

Tang-Tse had impressed with their composure, overcoming Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei in three games.

But it was the Danish pair of Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund who hogged the limelight of the days after dashing defending champions Deechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Paewsampran’s hopes, storming into a tough semifinal battle against second seeds Jiang Zheng Bang/Wei Ya Xin tomorrow.

*Semifinals Line up (10 January)*

*Men’s Singles*

[1] Shi Yu Qi (CHN) vs [3] Anders Antonsen (DEN)

[2] Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs [4] Jonatan Christie (INA)

*Women’s Singles*

[1] An Se Young (KOR) vs [4] Chen Yu Fei (CHN)

Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) vs) [2] Wang Zhi Yi (CHN)

*Men’s Doubles*

[1] Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae (KOR) vs Ben Lane/Sean Verdy (ENG)

[6] Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (INA) vs [2] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

*Women’s Doubles*

[1] Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs Jeong Na Eun/Lee Yeon Woo (KOR)

[5] Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) vs [6] Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR)

*Mixed Doubles*

[1] Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN) vs Tang Chun Man/Tse Suat (HKG)

Jesper Toft/Amalie Magelund (DEN) vs [2] Jiang Zheng Bang/Wei Ya Xin

Like this: Like Loading...