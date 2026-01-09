Addie Azwan Zainal has been officially appointed by the FA of Malaysia (FAM) as the new Malaysian Futsal head coach.

He replaced Rakphol Sainetngam, who has taken over the post in Thailand.

The 45-year-old Addie, who has been Rakphol’s assistant since August 2023, will have his work cut out for him as he needs to form a credible squad ahead of the 2026 Asian Futsal Cup in Jakarta.

The 2026 Asian Futsal Cup will be held from 27 January to 7 February 2026, with the Malaysians in Group D to face Iran on 28 January, Afghanistan on 30 January and Saudi Arabia on 1 February 2026.

Photos Courtesy #FAM

