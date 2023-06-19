The much-anticipated POWERMAN Malaysia Duathlon 2023 returned to action with a bang once again on the roads of Putrajaya, showcasing exhilarating and exciting action of the 18th edition as the world’s largest duathlon event.

It was an exciting and joyous Sunday (18th June) morning with a record 4,000 participants converging in Putrajaya for the event which offers a total prize purse of USD5,000. More importantly, the event provides great opportunities to participants from all walks of life, ages and background to test their physical and mental capabilities competing on a tough run-bike-run course under the scorching tropical heat.

The response was simply overwhelming soon after registration was opened with international participants from over 30 countries including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, France, Kenya, Hong Kong, the UK and the Philippines signing up to taste action on the iconic 80km course at Dataran Putrajaya on 17th and 18th June 2023.

With a run-bike-run format, the annual POWERMAN Malaysia duathlon event saw 3,500 adults and 500 juniors pushing themselves flat-out on the newly-designed course as they ran, cycled and ran again to the finish line in front of the stunning Perbadanan Putrajaya.

This year’s chapter of the world’s largest competitive duathlon event had seasoned duathlete Malo Mayson of France winning the Male Elite category while Filipino athlete Mary Joy Trupa claimed victory in the Female Elite category.

Participants did not go back empty-handed as all finishers were given a finisher medal, a finisher T-shirt and an e-certificate as a reward for their fantastic physical achievement with exclusive action photos and an event video to be released soon.

With individual classic and short categories offered for professionals, novices and those in between, the event saw a diverse range of participants made up of a wide variety of ages, nationalities and backgrounds competing over the weekend.

“Thank you to all participants as well as everyone who has helped make this event a success. I’m sure many of you had been looking forward to POWERMAN 2023 after last year’s return to action. We were proud to see the overwhelming responses, especially from our travelling international competitors, and together we lead the way into the next chapter of POWERMAN Malaysia’s story with this 18th edition duathlon,” said Jeffrey Ross, General Manager of Fresh Events Asia Sdn Bhd.

He added the inclusion of an Elite female race, in addition to the Elite men’s race featuring world-class athletes from the UK, France, Kenya, the Philippines, Poland and Singapore, added more spice and excitement to the event.

“For the elite and serious athletes, it was all about achieving personal bests and breaking records. But for others, it was merely the satisfaction of completing and finishing the race that mattered most. We are all inspired by their determination, never-say-die attitude and seeing everyone pushing themselves to the maximum and not quitting even as exhaustion, muscle pain and the high temperatures started setting in along the route, it was all simply inspiring.

Congratulations to all participants and we hope to see you again next year!” he said.

POWERMAN has a long-standing history in Malaysia, with 18 years’ worth of sporting pedigree as the principal event for duathlons in Asia. This event is seen as the perfect platform for running and biking enthusiasts to test their combined skills, with the growing number of participants over the years proving a testament to that.

The number of international participation in the event has been increasing each year, drawing tourists and athletes from all corners of the world to the country. POWERMAN has successfully put Malaysia on the map and is now one of the most highly anticipated events for both local and international duathlon fans.

Aside from the race, a three-day industry Expo was also held on the concourse level of Auditorium Cempaka Sari. This year’s expanded Expo featured a diverse range of 35 local and international industry partners showcasing official POWERMAN merchandise and the latest line of sporting products, such as Asics shoes, N8 sports nutrition, Hammer Endurance Fuels, Purpose Performance Wear and Shimano bikes.

For more details, visit www.powerman.my.

