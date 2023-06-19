The third out of the four majors, the Brasilia event is not only the only one outside of Europe, but is as well in the country, not where beach tennis was born, but where it now lives: Brazil!

64 teams played for the titles and in the men tournament the local hero Andre Baran won the tournament together with his partner Nikita Burmakin (IAT) against the recently crowned world champs Matt Spoto of Italy and Nicolas Gianotti of France.

In the women tournament both top seeded teams faced each other – in the end the top seeds Patricia Diaz of Venezuela and Rafaela Miller of Brazil won the trophy. Runner up were the Italian duo Nicole Nobile and Flaminia Daina.

