LIVE sports and hyperlocal content powerhouse app – sooka – is back with a campaign for subscribers who are eagerly awaiting the 2022/2033 Premier League season. Its Bola Ikut sooka campaign invites football fans to enjoy all of the 380 LIVE matches of the season, giving them the freedom to choose how they watch football on their device of choice, and pay as they like.

Football fans who are eager to find out if Erik ten Hag is capable of restoring Manchester United’s former glory can soon find out and enjoy streaming the awaited matches with sooka’s latest promotion – a limited time of 50% discount off the sooka VIP+ Sports plan (now RM20.95 per month) or sooka VIP TV plan (now RM42.50 per month), available for grabs until 31 August 2022.

Those who wish to stream individual matches of their favourite teams can opt for a Single Match Pass for as low as RM7.90 per match.

Emarina Kamal, Head of Programming at sooka, said: “Our Bola Ikut sooka campaign is anchored upon sooka’s buffet of offerings this Premier League season, enabling freedom for football fans to enjoy subscribing to a monthly plan or pay per their favourite match, and choose whether to stream the match on their mobile devices or Smart TVs.

“Besides football, subscribers to our VIP+Sports and VIP TV plans will also be able to stream other amazing sports events such as Formula 1, BWF Badminton World Tours, MotoGP, Sepak Takraw League, and many more. This is part of our ambition to enable all sports fans to come to sooka and enjoy all the amazing sports events.”

To enjoy your favourite LIVE sports action and best local entertainment content on your mobile devices and Smart TVs, download the sooka app from Apple Store or Google Play Store (for mobile app) and Samsung, LG, Sharp and Sony app stores (for VIP TV). All subscription plans by sooka are contract-free and come with zero commitment.

