Ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix, we teased a short clip of Alex and Pierre’s trans-continental trip across Istanbul’s 15 July Martyrs Bridge in celebration of the Turkish launch of the cutting edge, premium fashion brand AlphaTauri.

Project Istanbulls captures Alex and Pierre’s tyre screeching Turkish sightseeing tour as they took to the streets in a pair of Red Bull Racing RB7s, liveried in their respective team colours, to see the city’s landmark locations.

Ticking off Turkey’s tourist hotspots, the Bulls blasted through under water tunnels, over suspension bridges and past the beautiful Blue Mosque, before meeting at the AlphaTauri fashion launch at Vakkorama.

Alex commented: “It’s been a really cool experience to drive an F1 car through some iconic spots of Istanbul. It was a lot of fun crossing two continents and driving across the Bosphorus Bridge was a standout moment for me.” The first Thai driver ever to stand on an F1 podium also commented on AlphaTauri’s fashion brand, saying, “I’ve been to AlphaTauri and seen how things are processed from the ground up, and I associate it very much with a Formula 1 team. It’s innovative – there’s a lot of technology behind it, and it’s cool to see it being used in everyday life.” – www.redbullcontentpool.com