For the Audi Sport customer racing teams, the first weekend in December was marked by fine racing successes in Malaysia and title wins in China. Podium results in Spain rounded off the results. Audi R8 LMS GT3 One-two-three victory and championship lead in Asia: Two Audi customer teams have made a convincing start to the new Asian Le Mans Series season. At the opening race in Sepang, Saintéloc Racing prevailed in the GT class with the Audi R8 LMS. Bronze driver Alban Varutti made a strong start from pole position. The two Audi Sport drivers Christopher Haase and Gilles Magnus then also delivered flawless work in the cockpit of the number 42 car and celebrated their first victory of the season with Varutti. When a storm hit the race track in Malaysia, race control stopped the four-hour competition a quarter of an hour before the scheduled end. With Attempto Racing and the driver pairing of Alex Aka/Andrey Mukovoz/Dylan Pereira, another Audi customer team took second place. Behind them, Audi Sport driver Dennis Marschall rounded off the success with his Saintéloc teammates Paul Evrard and Zhou Bihuang to complete an Audi one-two-three. One day later, Haase/Magnus/Varutti were beaten by a Porsche driver team by just 0.9 seconds in the second four-hour race. After this second place, Haase, Magnus and Varutti lead the GT standings by eleven points ahead of the second round in Dubai in February. Another title success in China: The FAW Audi Racing Team has won the China Endurance Championship. Cheng Congfu, who is already in his tenth season for Audi Sport customer racing Asia, prevailed in the Pro-Am classification after four races ahead of his teammate Chris Chia. However, after an accident in the early stages on the Chengdu circuit, the number 1 Audi R8 LMS had to come into the pits for repairs. As a result, Cheng Congfu and teammate Hu Bo crossed the finish line in sixth place after two and a half hours of racing, six laps down. However, Cheng clinched the title. The race win went to Team Winhere by HAR with its driver pairing of Deng Yi and Xu Zheyu in the Audi R8 LMS. Team Climax Racing secured second place in another Audi with Liu Hangcheng/Li Chao/Lv Wei. As a result, Climax Racing won the team title. Following Hu Bo’s victory in the GT Super Sprint Challenge (GTSSC) in September, this is the second title won by an Audi customer team in China this season and the 14th GT3 title worldwide.