World Athletics and Morinaga have announced a new two-year agreement for the Japanese food manufacturing company to become a global supporter of World Athletics and its World Athletics Series events.

The agreement, which spans from 2024 to 2025, will cover the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. As a global supporter of World Athletics, Morinaga will make every effort to contribute to the development of athletics in Japan and around the world.

“We are excited to be entering in a sponsorship agreement with Morinaga, especially ahead of our World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 which take place in the Japanese capital next year,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Morinaga is a great partner for World Athletics as its energy products can benefit athletes during their gruelling training regimes and our fans will be able to enjoy their confectionary products as they watch and enjoy the world’s No.1 Olympic sport.”

Hideki Matsunaga, Director and Senior Executive Officer of Morinaga, said: “We are grateful to World Athletics for this wonderful opportunity. The World Athletics Championships is an opportunity for athletes, officials and supporters from many countries around the world to come together in celebration of sport. We hope that they will be able to learn about and appreciate the sports nutrition knowledge we have cultivated over the years and used to create the nutritional supplements and snacks born in Japan.”

