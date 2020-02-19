The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have unveiled Mills as their new official apparel sponsors.

Local manufacturer Mills – from PT Mitra Kreasi Garmen – was selected by PSSI to be the new apparel sponsors ahead of other brands where they will replace Nike from this year onwards.

The contract between PSSI and Mills is for two years.

“We have chosen Mills as the new apparel sponsors of the Indonesian national teams. The decision was made after much deliberation and also Mills commitment towards the national teams,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

“Mills is a product from Indonesia and in line, with the ideals of Indonesia President Jokowi (Widodo) to support local brands, we have decided to go with them. They have a good product which is comparable to those from the US and also Europe. So we are very positive with this partnership and hope that we can grow together.”

Mills will outfit the Indonesian national teams from the senior all the way down to the age group and on to the women’s team.

They will also provide for seminars and courses for coaches, referees and provincial associations.

The first official event would be Indonesia’s match against Thailand on 26 March 2020 in Bangkok for the second round World Cup 2022 qualifiers.