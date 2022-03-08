#Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan debut in a global campaign as a couple with PUMA and AMI

Parisian house AMI joins the PUMA family in a collaboration that puts together tailoring and innovative sportswear design. The collection and the campaign featuring Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan take inspiration from how happiness starts with the people you surround yourself with.

The debut PUMA x AMI wardrobe is inspired by a new era of achievement – one that doesn’t conform to a specific gender, individual, or appearance.

One that challenges our current views, where it isn’t about the accolades of oneself, but about being grateful for the crew that one surrounds themself with, their chosen family.

“The partnership with AMI was a no-brainer, their name literally means ‘friend’ and that’s what PUMA is all about – a community, a family,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Marketing for PUMA.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be able to partner with a creative mind in Alexandre that truly understands the elevation of classic sportswear silhouettes, as well as the creation of community through a positive message.”

With minimalistic branding, a mix of neutral and bold colors, and premium materials, the collection elevates sportswear. The AMI de Coeur, AMI’s signature symbol, is merged with the PUMA logo to make a co-branded graphic that can be seen across pieces in the collection.

“I’m very proud of the way we mixed the logos together, I think that the result is very impactful and that while this is a gift for us at AMI, it’s a gift for PUMA too.” said Alexandre Mattiussi, Founder and Creative Director of AMI.

“This is something that we share, this is what we call friendship. It is a very honest collaboration, not trying too hard, not pretentious.”

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are featured in the global launch campaign shot by photographer Eddie Wrey.

“What I love the most about them is their energy and their individual style. That and they are clearly in love. Romeo and Mia embody very well the spirit of the collection,” said Mattiussi when asked why the brands selected the couple as the frontrunners for their debut campaign with PUMA.

The collection includes some of PUMA’s classic footwear silhouettes featuring classics like the Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the newly released Suede Mayu.

The apparel includes t-shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, shorts, crews, pants, and bras that mix and match perfectly to build a full wardrobe. But the collaboration wouldn’t be complete without the accessories – bucket hat, curve caps, shoulder bags, and a grip bag.

“I’ve been following Alexandre’s work for some time now. Ever since I started at PUMA, I was thinking of what a great partnership this would be, today, I’m delighted with the result,” said Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director for PUMA.

“This was a real and authentic collaboration; both of our teams brought a lot of ideas to the table, and we were able to design a timeless and elevated classic sportswear collection for today’s consumer.”

The PUMA x AMI Collection will be available exclusively at PUMA KLCC and PUMA Sunway Pyramid starting Match 31st, with retail pricing from RM 199 – RM 1599.

