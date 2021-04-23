With nearly 75 years of world records, firsts and onlys from Abebe Bikila to Bill Rogers to Sabrina Mockenhaubt to Usain Bolt, global sports brand PUMA proves to have a long-standing history with running.

With their latest launch of Deviate Nitro running shoe, PUMA is picking up speed again and sparking change from the most sought-after marathon finish lines to local run communities.

The Deviate Nitro is built for speed and an effortless run. Featuring two layers of PUMA’s new foam NITRO and INNOPLATE technology which offers max cushioning and improved efficiency for long runs; the Deviate Nitro is perfect for runners looking for responsiveness and comfort during their high mileage runs and marathons.

Launching alongside the Deviate Nitro are three other running silhouettes: Velocity, Liberate and Eternity – all featuring PUMA’s cutting-edge NITRO Foam technology.

In hopes of sparking change with the Deviate Nitro, PUMA Southeast Asia has introduced an exciting lineup of initiatives to kickstart their latest campaign, RUN PUMA.

First with a press conference held recently, bringing together a group of Avid Runners, including national athletes and fitness trainers from across the region in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to share their personal experiences and testimonials with the Deviate Nitro.

While spurring an insightful conversation, PUMA also engaged a group of Beta Runners, running enthusiasts from various running clubs in Singapore to review the shoes live during the conference.

Through the sharing from both parties, PUMA calls on the running community to provide a spark for a new generation of runners.

For those who look to push past their limits, PUMA will also be starting a 600km Deviate Nitro Challenge, where participants can enjoy a 1-for-1 trade-in for a pair of Deviate Nitro upon completing 600km with their first pair of Deviate Nitro.

To join the challenge, they need to first purchase a pair of Deviate Nitro between 16 April to 16 July, and complete the distance goal in their Deviate Nitro by 31 Dec.

Participants can track their progress via the PUMATRAC app which will validify their completion and allow them to trade in their shoes for a new pair of Deviate, Velocity, Liberate or Eternity at PUMA Retail Stores.

The Deviate Nitro retailing at RM 689 and the entire collection drops in Malaysia on 16 April.

They will be available on PUMA.com, PUMA Stores, and selected dealers nationwide.

