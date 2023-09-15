Runners, lace up and get ready to light up the night! PUMA, in collaboration with JomRun, is thrilled to announce its upcoming ‘PUMA Nitro Night Run’, scheduled to take place on 4th November 2023 (Saturday) at Dataran Putrajaya. This adrenaline-charged event promises to be a nocturnal celebration of energy, entertainment, and endurance.

Participants can choose between two race distances: a swift 5KM dash or the more challenging 10KM stretch. Both races come with a tiered pricing system, ensuring that early birds get the best deals!

5KM Run

Super Early Bird (first 200 pax): RM75

Early Bird (next 500 pax): RM95

Normal (until sold out): RM115

10KM Run

Super Early Bird (first 200 pax): RM95

Early Bird (next 500 pax): RM115

Normal (until sold out): RM135

That aside, regardless of the distance, every runner at the PUMA Nitro Night Run will bring home exclusive memorabilia by PUMA and an experience to look back on!

The PUMA Nitro Night Run is not just about burning calories. Upon crossing the finish line, participants will be treated to vibrant and upbeat stage performances, ensuring an unforgettable end to their night!

“At PUMA, we’re not just about sportswear – we’re about encouraging vibrant, active lifestyles. Our collaboration with JomRun to bring the ‘PUMA Nitro Night Run’ back again this year echoes our commitment to helping Malaysians embrace health and fun simultaneously. It’s not just a race, it’s an experience – a fusion of athletic spirit and leisurely celebration,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia.

As runners experience the night, they’ll be treading the path in the footsteps of PUMA’s renowned Nitro running shoes series, which inspired the name of this nighttime run.

Lauded for its superior cushioning and advanced technology, the PUMA Nitro shoe series provides optimum performance, enabling every runner to push through their limits. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual jogger, the PUMA Nitro shoes promise an unbeatable combination of comfort and style.

Registrations for the ‘PUMA Nitro Night Run’ are now open. Hurry and secure your spot for a race night filled with fun, fitness, and fantastic memories!

For more details and to register, visit www.jomrun.com/event/PUMA-Night-Run-Powered-By-JomRun .

Like this: Like Loading...