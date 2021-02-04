The arrival of Datuk K. Rajagobal as the new head coach of Brunei Darussalam is set to change the footballing landscape in the country.

The 64-year-old tactician was recently appointed to the post by Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the President of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD).

“The arrival of Rajagobal to Brunei will serve as the starting point in changing the landscape of the country’s football,” said Matusin to Borneo Bulletin.

“In our strategic plan, among others, is to nurture a football team that will change the fortunes and position of the national team

“The 191 position in the FIFA ranking has been implanted in our minds for a long time. We hope the arrival of Rajagobal will change the current state.

“We need appropriate planning to build a team systematically, and we need to have the cooperation of all parties.

“We have also engaged consultants like Jeysing (Muthiah) to assist in football development not only on the field but also mentally – how we can guide teams and players towards excellence.”

