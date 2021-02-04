Award-winning home appliance manufacturer LG Electronics has announced a RM150,000 sponsorship, in collaboration with Malaysia Purple League (MPL), an organisation supported and sanctioned by the Youth & Sports Ministry and the Badminton Association of Malaysia. The sponsorship is set to take effect in MPL’s 2020/2021 season.

The Malaysia Purple League was established to collaborate with Badminton Association of Malaysia to help fulfil Malaysia’s aspiration of finding the next Malaysian Olympic badminton champion, while creating more value in the industry by generating job opportunities and a stable career path for badminton professionals.

Kim Kyutae, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia said, “The Purple League platform allows for a unique and invaluable experience to both the players and audiences alike, as well as towards the success of the sport for Malaysia. In line with our Chapter of Social Contribution, we work towards forming strategic partnerships to support those who strive to realise their dreams.”

“Sports has always been a platform of unity for Malaysians from all walks of life. It is also a platform for many to ensure a well-balanced work and personal life. We are honoured to play a role in making a difference in Malaysia’s sports landscape through our support in tournaments like the Purple League,” added Kim.

Ho Khek Mong, Chief Operating Executive of the MPL expressed his profound gratitude to LG Electronics. “The Malaysia Purple League ecosystem enables opportunities for growth in the badminton industry. We are excited to have a global and prevalent brand like LG Electronics join our ecosystem to continue providing the platform for top-ranked players and young upcoming talents alike to compete on the same court, especially given current circumstances.”

“We hope this partnership will be a siren’s calling for other organisations to join the Malaysia Purple League ecosystem to collaborate and leave a long-lasting, positive impact in the sports industry.”

The MPL has successfully hosted the Top Glove Purple League Pro-Am 2020(PLPA) in the 2020/21 season, while the Aeon Credit Purple League Junior 2020 completed its first region in Port Dickson, with the remainder to be held after the end of MCO 2.0. This will be followed by the Biz Link Property Purple League Corporate 2020/2021 and the redONE SENHENG Purple League 2020/2021, culminating with a total of four major tournaments in the 2020/2021 Season.

