Ratchaburi FC stayed second in 2025/26 Thai League 1 as Bangkok United was third after leaders Buriram United suffered their first defeat of the season.

Playing away was not an issue for Ratchaburi, as they chalked up a 3-1 win over Ayutthaya United.

Jonathan Khemdee scored the only goal in the first half in the 31st minute as Ratchaburi then added two more through Njiva Rakotoharimalala (61st) and Tana (79th) for the 3-0 lead.

Caique Lemes pulled a goal back for Ayutthaya with a penalty (90th+2) at the end for the final score line.

The full points for second-placed Ratchaburi narrowied the gap to just three points against leaders Buriram United, who fell to a 4-2 loss against Chonburi.

Hege-Sietse van Lingen’s goal (16th minute) for Chonburi was extended by Jonathan Bolingi (48th) even though the homesters had lost midfielder Lesley Ablorh to a red card at the half-hour mark.

Bissoli (53rd minute) and then an own goal from Chonburi’s Nattapong Sayriya seven minutes later, pegged the score at 2-2.

However, Chonburi were not quite finished yet as Santiphap Channgom (86th) and Greg Houla’s penalty (90th+12) saw them take the full points as Buriram slumped to their first defeat of the season.

After ten matches, Buriram still lead the 2025/26 Thai League 1 with 25 points.

Bangkok United’s scoreless draw against Port FC saw them stay third with 21 points from 11 matches played.

