Titles contenders Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu were just split by three tenths before heading into the Pirelli Aragon Round

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) concluded the Supported Test on top of the timesheets, with a best time of 1’48.714 on Day 2. He was the only rider to lap in the 1’48s bracket: “Step by step we are building the package. I felt the conditions, particularly in the afternoon, FP5 & 6 were much better than yesterday and the morning. We were able to get a meaningful work done… We confirmed our bike.”

The 2021 WorldSBK Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) ended the two days of testing in second place, finishing 0.354s behind Jonathan Rea. He made the most of the sessions to further test the electronics on his Yamaha YZF R1. “The test was great. We improved the bike. We used some new parts and we are happy with them.”

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) was third 0.380s adrift from the leader. The Spanish rider tackled the test with this weekend’s Aragon Round in mind. “Today has been very positive. The feeling with the bike improved. Yesterday, we only used the SC0 tyre and today we could compare it with some other tyres. We found some improvements and the feeling with the bike improved,” he said.

American rider Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) finished in fourth as he tried new components previously tested by the Pata Yamaha squad, using the full 2022 bike for the first time. Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) was the first BMW rider in fifth as he posted a 1’49.383 in FP5.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) completed the top six as he finished 1.117s behind Jonathan Rea, and just 0.032s in front of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati). Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) was the first Honda rider in eighth, with his teammate Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) finishing 0.039s behind him in ninth.

WorldSBK Combined Times

1. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’48.714s

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +0.354s

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.380s

4. Garrett Gerloff (GYRT GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.521s

5. Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) +0.669s

6. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) +1.117s

