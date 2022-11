The Waitemata Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand is set for its second consecutive week of world-class sailing with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron hosting the Barfoot & Thompson Women’s Match Racing World Championships from 9-13 November, the final event of the inaugural 2022 Women’s World Match Racing Tour. The World Championship follows a competitive New Zealand Women’s Match Racing Championship (NZWMRC) regatta last weekend. With the addition of eight more international teams for this weeks World Championship, there will be another elite display of match racing in the City of Sails. “We look forward to joining our members and local sailing community to support these accomplished women in our sport. It is great to have our teams competing overseas and winning on the world stage, but even better when they can come back to New Zealand and perform in front of family, friends, and home supporters,” said RNZYS Vice Commodore Gillian William. Fighting for the world title are several top-ranked women’s match racing teams who have been dominating the circuit for the last few years. Ranked number one in the world by World Sailing, Pauline Courtois (FRA) and her Match in Pink team are favourites alongside second-ranked Anna Östling’s (SWE) Wings and third-ranked Nicole Breault’s (USA) Vela Racing. As defending Women’s Match Racing World Champions and current leaders of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour, Courtois and team are focussed on a potential double title win this week; “After years of waiting to come to New Zealand, it is amazing to finally come here for the Worlds” commented Courtois. “Seeing 14 teams battling for the title hasn’t happened in a long time. The boats and the venue are perfect and we can’t wait to start! It has also been such a pleasure to sail again on the Women’s World Match Racing Tour circuit, we are looking forward to seeing the Tour growing and attracting more women teams into match racing.”