The top tier Lao League has been rebranded to 2020 Pepsi Lao League 1 this year from the previous Pepsi Lao Premier League.

It will kick-off on 11 July 2020 with a two-round format utilised.

The 2020 season of Pepsi Lao League 1 will have seven teams taking part and they are Lao Toyota FC, Master7 FC, Young Elephants, Police FC, Ezra FC, Viengchanh FC (from Viengchanh province) and Vientiane FT.

The champions will earn 300.000.000 Kip (USD 33,300) while the runners-up team set to win 200.000.000 kip (USD 22,200) and the third-placed team 100,000,000 kip (USD 11,100).