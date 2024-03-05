The newly formed Red Bull Academy Programme is delighted to welcome a multitude of partners including Pepe Jeans, Mobil, Castore, Sparco and Rokt, for the 2024 F1 Academy Season and beyond.

Red Bull Racing Academy Programme Partners

Pepe Jeans – Title Partner

Iconic denim brand Pepe Jeans will join as title partner of the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, in a partnership rooted in mutual commitment to excellence and the shared goal of advancing women’s roles in the traditionally male-dominated arena of motorsports. As part of the partnership, Pepe Jeans will provide the team, including driver Hamda Al Qubaisi, with travel kit for the 2024 season.

The title partnership is a natural fit for two brands looking towards a future where the excitement of motor racing is matched by the opportunities it provides to all racers, regardless of gender. Pepe Jeans apparel speaks to the spirit of the racing community, one that values strength, diversity, and the thrill of the race.

With increased visibility through the support of the programme, the apparel brand is investing in the future of female motorsport and connecting with a younger audience. As the Red Bull Academy Programme paves the way for women on the track, Pepe Jeans is proud to be part of the journey, celebrating each milestone in motorsport’s evolution toward inclusivity.

Mobil – Team Partner

Longstanding partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, Mobil, has expanded its sports partnership portfolio through support of the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme. The brand synonymous with Fuels and Lubricants Technology more than 150 Grand Prix-winning cars, recognises this investment as a commitment to the future of women’s motorsport. The latest category from F1 has been created to deliver more track time, testing and racing for female drivers like Hamda Al Qubaisi and through the partnership, Mobil will not only support in these areas but will also connect with F1 Academy’s highly engaged female fanbase, helping to drive towards its mission of increasing female participation in motorsport.

Rokt – Team Partner

Rokt, the global leader in ecommerce technology, partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2023 with a goal of fostering greater diversity in F1, sim racing and beyond. Their latest commitment to the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, strengthens a united mission of unleashing possibility, developing careers of talented female athletes and empowering women in motorsports. The partnership will see an expansion of the programme that Rokt created with Oracle Red Bull Racing centred around diversity and inclusion, as they increase their efforts for supporting female diversity both on and off the track.

Castore – Team Partner

The Red Bull Academy Programme extends Red Bull’s long legacy of developing talent and providing wings to young athletes in motorsport and beyond, an ethos emulated in Castore’s ‘Better Never Stops’ slogan. The premium sportswear brand will join the Red Bull Academy Programme as Team kit supplier, offering elevated sportswear that takes performance to the next level for the 2024 F1 Academy Season. The expansion of female participation and representation in motorsports is a goal that Castore know is crucial for the future and are dedicated to significantly increasing the number of female drivers and global fan base through the partnership with the programme.

Sparco – Team Supplier

Backed by 45 years of experience in the motorsports field, Sparco, the legendary racewear manufacturer, will join the Red Bull Academy Programme as supplier of Technical Racewear, providing F1 Academy drivers’ Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi and Emely De Heus, with a range of technical racing equipment, perfectly tailored to their individual requirements.

The partnership further cements Sparco’s longstanding dedication to providing equal opportunities for all drivers, regardless of gender, to excel on track whilst strengthening their shared mission of breaking down barriers in motorsport. With extensive racewear customisation options that genuinely prioritise driver satisfaction, Sparco is committed to enhancing the best possible performance on track.

Julia George, Director of Partnerships Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “The calibre of partners that are supporting the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme demonstrates the worldwide appetite commercially to invest in women’s sport, which is one of the biggest growing sectors. Each of our partners is fully devoted to our mission of improving female representation in motorsport, and their global brand platforms will appeal to those outside of the motorsport world and help us to reach new audiences.” Sarah Harrington, Red Bull Academy Programme Manager said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming such a strong line-up of partners to the Red Bull Academy Programme for 2024 and beyond. Their commitment represents so much more than just sponsorship, it unites us in our broader mission of breaking down barriers in motorsport. As we look to inspire a younger generation of fans it is great to have partners on board who completely align with the Red Bull Academy Programme, as we strive to be at the heart of diversity and equality within our sport. After successful testing in Jeddah, we are ready to take to the track in Jeddah and are excited to see what the 2024 season brings.” The 2024 F1 Academy series is set to compete across seven locations. The season commences in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 7-9.

