Some of the world’s best streetball players will meet for the next basketball showdown: Red Bull Half Court World Final 2023.

In Serbia’s capital Belgrade’s majestic Fortress Kalemegdan from the 15th century, the new Half Court champions will be crowned.

Amidst the backdrop of Belgrade's majestic Fortress Kalemegdan from the 15th century, a riveting streetball showdown awaits among the 24 male and 17 female national champion teams from across the globe like Australia, Egypt, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Poland, Serbia, Sweden, Turkey, the UAE, and the USA to claim the coveted title of 2023 Red Bull Half Court World Champions.

