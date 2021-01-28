Are you missing racing as much as we are? Fear not, the Virtual Grands Prix are back, and this time with a twist. Kicking off this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring, the 2021 series is made up of three rounds over three consecutive weeks and this year will be in aid of the Team’s chosen charity partner.

Red Bull Racing will represent the Team’s official charity, Wings for Life, with Test and Reserve Driver Alex Albon, who recently became an ambassador for the foundation, at the wheel. Alex will Team up with Red Bull KTM Factory rider and MXGP World Champion, Jeffrey Herlings, to battle it out on track for a slice of the $100,000 charity prize fund.

Wings for Life has been the official charity partner since 2005 and the spinal cord research foundation’s mission is clear: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Red Bull Racing Esports’ 2020 F1 Esports Pro Team Champions, Marcel Kiefer and Frede Rasmussen, will qualify in the sprint race to determine the grid order for Alex and Jeffrey. The main event will be a 50 per cent race distance and will see past and present F1 drivers competing together with celebrities.

The first race begins at 18:00 GMT on Sunday 31 January and can be found across all streaming services including Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...