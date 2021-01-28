Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii picked up their first win in the men’s doubles at the World Tour Finals in Bangkok as they kept their chase for a place in the semi-finals on track here at the Impact Arena.

Ranked as the fourth seed, Yew Sin-Ee Yii had little issues in disposing Marcus Ellis-Chris Langridge from England with a straight 21-19, 21-18 win.

The win saw Yew Sin-Ee Yii in second place of Group A behind leaders and top seed Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin from Chinese Taipei.

Over in Group B, Malaysia’s other men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik could not live up to their second-seeded ranking when they lost to Russian pair Vladimir Ivanov-Ivan Sozonov 19-21, 16-21.

However, Aaron-Woo Yik are still at the top of Group B to be closely followed by South Korea’s Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae and third-placed Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia.

“When we were in the lead, we failed to control our pace and seemed a little hurried which led us to make several unforced errors,” said Aaron.

“We have played against Ahsan-Hendrawan several times and I would say that we know each other pretty well.

“The important thing for us is that we want to play according to plan and stay calm throughout the game.”

In Group A of the women’s doubles, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean failed to keep up their momentum from yesterday when they fell to the third seed from South Korea, Lee So Hee -Shin Seung Chan 15-21, 17-21.

Malaysia’s other women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Yep Weng Chen also suffered the same fate when they lost in straight set 17-21, 7-21 over the top seed from Indonesia, Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu.

On the other hand, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie failed to record their second win in Group B of the mixed doubles when they fell to the fourth seed Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue from France, 17-21,9-21.

In the men’s singles, Malaysia’s sole representative Lee Zii Jia was left searching for his first win at the World Tour Finals after losing to top seed Viktor Axelsen 15-21, 4-21.

