The six teams still in the running for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification will discover their remaining battle paths at the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Playoffs draw at 3pm on July 17, 2025 (Thursday), at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Six of the eight direct berths on offer to Asia have already been claimed following the conclusion of the third qualifying round last month, which featured three groups of six teams. The third and fourth-placed sides from each of those groups — Indonesia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — will get another shot via the Playoffs, which is scheduled for October 8 to 14.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/asian_qualifiers.html/news/road-to-26-playoffs-draw-to-set-stage-for-remaining-contenders

