P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Racing Team

“The race was a bit difficult. I tried to build a gap early on, but I couldn’t really do that and just had to try and manage my braking. That’s been an issue for me this weekend, so it was hard for me to keep pushing. We definitely want to improve in that area for tomorrow’s race. I enjoyed the battle, and it was good to have Chloe up there with us, but I was keen to push and secure points for the championship. We want to try and win again tomorrow – it’s not easy at this track and I expect another hard battle, but I think we can do it.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“The race was crazy, and that last lap was just amazing. I realized I was lying fourth and knew I had to try to pass both Sara and Chloe. I was able to get it done and finish second, and I’m really happy about that. I’ll also start tomorrow from pole, so that’s great news too. We had a great battle today, the race seemed to pass so fast! I think Race 2 will play out in a similar way, though I hope to finish with a better result!”



P3 | Chloe Jones | GR Motosport

“It feels amazing! My aim was to reach the podium and to do it home is just unbelievable. It’s amazing to have everyone here supporting me, my parents, my team, the fans. I believed I had the pace to score a top three finish, but I tend to be a bit slow to get going at the start of races, so I knew if I could work on that I’d have a good chance to run in the top five. The girls at the front have so much experience; I learned so much off them in today’s race and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do that. I’ll start from further up the grid in tomorrow’s race and my team already have a plan for the bike so I can’t thank them enough; let’s see what we can do in Race 2.”