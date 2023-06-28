Ross Aloisi oversaw his first training session as Brisbane Roar head coach and the former Yokohama F.Marinos assistant outlined his plans for the squad and the club.

After working alongside A-Leagues great Kevin Muscat and Shaun Ontong at Japanese champions F.Marinos last season, Aloisi has his first senior coaching role having permanently replaced Warren Moon following Nick Green’s interim tenure at the backend of 2022-23.

Brisbane finished eighth and five points outside the finals places for the second straight season.

