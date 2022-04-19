Italian constructor set for FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup

Giulia ETCR triumphed at Race DK on streets of Copenhagen in 2021

First FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup begins on Pau streets on May 6-8

Romeo Ferraris has confirmed that it will join familiar foes CUPRA and Hyundai in transitioning from last year’s Pure ETCR series to this year’s inaugural season of FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup competition.

The Opera, Italy-based constructor will continue with its self-conceived Giulia ETCR with which it finished second in the 2021 Manufacturers’ classification with 579 points and took an historic one-two finish at Race DK on the streets of Copenhagen.

Team Principal Michela Cerruti is confident the independent team will once again be able to take the fight to its major-manufacturer backed rivals.

“We are approaching the second season of the ETCR, a competition ready for significant growth thanks to the FIA status, with great enthusiasm,” she says.

“We are proud to have taken this challenge from the beginning, launching the Giulia ETCR project that saw us fight on equal terms against two major automotive groups, finishing second in the 2021 rankings and contributing to the promotion of a more sustainable motorsport.

“In recent months we have worked on every front with the aim to obtain further satisfactions in 2022, and we can’t wait to test ourselves as from the season-opener in Pau, on an urban track so rich in history”

Romeo Ferraris will shortly announce its 2022 driver line-up.

