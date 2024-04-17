Host Thailand made a romping start to their Group A campaign in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 when they drilled past China 3-1 at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium earlier this evening.

With Thai superstar Muhammad Osamanmusa in mercurial form, China held on for as long as they could up until the 13th minute when Apiwat Chaemcharoen steered the ball in for the lead as Suphawut Thueanklang then made a rifling finish just a minute later.

Osmanmusa then made it 3-0 not too long afterwards before China pulled a goal back through Xu Yang with seconds left on the clock.

In the meantime, Myanmar showed that they are making positive progress in Futsal when they held traditional powerhouse Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in the other match of the group.

Following a first-half deadlock, Vietnam finally broke through in the 23rd minute when Dao Minh Quang struck home as Myanmar then replied with a poking finish from Ko Ko Lwin six minutes later.

On the other hand, Australia fell to a 3-2 loss to Uzbekistan in their Group B opener at the Bangkok Arena.

The goals for Australia were scored by Wade Giovenali in the sixth minute and Tyler Garner in the 38th minute as Uzbekistan replied through Akbar Usmonov (21st) and Dilshod Rakhmatov (22nd and 35th) to seal the three points.

