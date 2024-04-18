Team joins forces with world-leading sports video game publisher



EA SPORTS branding to feature on Max’s helmet and bespoke helmet designs through the 2024 season



Max to continue as ambassador for EA SPORTS



Max Verstappen to feature as cover star for EA SPORTS F1 24 Champions Edition

Oracle Red Bull Racing is firing up the next level of F1 gaming with the news that together with Max Verstappen it is partnering with the leader in digital interactive sports entertainment software giant EA SPORTS™, creator of the official Formula 1® game.

Renowned for a portfolio of critically acclaimed sports games that includes EA SPORTS FC™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ UFC®, EA SPORTS™ NHL and EA SPORTS™ WRC, the gaming company has chosen Oracle Red Bull Racing, who attracts more young fans than any other Formula 1 team, as a key partner in the build-up to the launch of the latest EA SPORTS F1® 24 game and beyond, with promotion of titles such as EA SPORTS FC , with Max part of the collaboration.

Known to fans around the world as a passionate sim racer and player of EA SPORTS FC. Max will feature EA SPORTS branding on his helmet across the season. The three-time and defending Formula 1 champion will also roll out a number of unique EA SPORTS F1-inspired helmet designs at key grands prix. Max will also feature as the cover star for the F1 24 Champions Edition which will release on May 28.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “From F1 to football and from NFL to hockey, EA is synonymous with sports and with entertainment and we are delighted to bring them on board as a Team partner. F1 is experiencing huge growth, appealing to new, young and diverse audiences all around the world, and for many of those fans, gaming is central to how they interact with racing and with Oracle Red Bull Racing. EA SPORTS has a proven ability to create truly immersive F1 games that take fans to the heart of what we do, allowing them to race as a hero such as Max or to embark on their own legendary racing careers. We’re thrilled to be part of that story and together with EA and with Max we look forward to taking F1 gaming to the next level with F1 24.”



Andrea Hopelain, GM | SVP Publishing at EA SPORTS said: “Partnering with Red Bull and Max further demonstrates our commitment to F1, to help grow the sport globally and recognize those at the top of their game. Our players contributed to over 7.5 million race sessions with Max last season, and together we’ll create more moments for Verstappen fans to emulate their hero and prove they have what it takes to be one of the 20.”

