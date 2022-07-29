Casey Stoner went on to win the race ahead of Rossi, with Pedrosa forced to miss the following round at Laguna Seca after picking up left hand injuries and a sprained right ankle. In the end, Rossi was crowned World Champion at the Japanese GP – with three races to spare – after stringing a run of five consecutive wins together, and it was at Motegi where we saw Pedrosa stand on the podium for the first time since his crash at the Sachsenring. Pedrosa finished third in the standings behind Rossi and Stoner.