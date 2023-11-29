Defending champions Selangor made a strong impression to their title defence in the 100PLUS National Interstate Under-16 Team Championships 2023 when they scored a comprehensive 3-0 win over Pahang in their opening game of Group D at the PBA Badminton Hall in Bukit Dumbar, Penang.

In the Boys’ Singles, Branson Hee had to use up all of his reserves to beat Lim Boon Le 17-21, 21-19, 21-6 in a battle that lasted a good hour.

With the first point in the bag, Selangor then stepped up a gear in the Boys’ Doubles with S. Thiagaraja-Tiew Yi Cheng overcoming Loh Kim Sheng-Lim Sheng Yin 21-19 21-13.

Tiew Wei Jie then wrapped up the third point for Selangor in the Boys’ Singles with a 21-16 21-17 victory over Arshdip Singh Darshan Singh.

Selangor’s next match in Group D will be against Sarawak on Friday.

In the meantime, 2022 losing finalist Penang made a storming start to Group B when they overwhelmed Melaka 3-0.

Louis Lee Qi Jun started the day in the Boys’ Singles with a hard-earned 21-19, 13-21, 21-16 win over Lee Yen Wei in 55 minutes as Nixon Ang Jia Shen-Tan Zhi Yang then wrapped up the second point for Penang in the Boys’ Doubles.

Nixon Ang-Zhi Yang were 21-16, 21-16 winners over Ungku Ameer-Muhamad Sahreeezwan in just 30 minutes.

Penang then made sure of their first victory in Group B with Martin Lam Yi Jie making short work of Curson Cheng Yu Yang 21-11, 21-14.

Penang’s next match in Group B is against Perak on Friday.

