Sahako FC and Sanvinest Khanh Hoa have taken the lead after just three matches into the new HDBank Vietnam Futsal League 2023 season.

In the match that was played in Ho Chi Minh City, defending champions Sahako crushed Tan Hiep Hung 5-1 as Sanvinest Khanh Hoa edged Hanoi 1-0 to set the pace.

In took Sahako less than two minutes to get onto the scoresheet with Phi Tien’s opening goal as Cong Hai then doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Nhat Trung then added the third goal in the 11th minute, before Tan Dong narrowed the gap for Tan Hiep Hung two minutes later.

The score was 4-1 at the break when Sahako goalkeeper Quoc Tam took advantage of a failed power-play to put the ball into the net.

Sahako took their foot off the gas into the second half as they scored their only goal in the 33rd minute for the final 5-1 scoreline.

The second win from three matches played gave Sahako seven points – the same as Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, who edged Hanoi 1-0 to stay second in the eight-team league.

After three matches, four teams have remained unbeaten and they are Sahako, Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, Thai Son Bac and Thai Son Nam.

HDBANK VIETNAM FUTSAL LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

Cao Bang 1-2 Thai Son Nam

Sahako 5-1 Tan Hiep Dung

Thai Son Bac 3-1 GFDI Song Han

Hanoi 0-1 Sanvinest Khanh Hoa

#AFF

#VFF

