The Superbike Commission, composed of MM. Gregorio LAVILLA (Dorna, WorldSBK Executive Director), Paul KING (Director of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission), Biense BIERMA (General Secretary of the MSMA), in presence of Ludovic REIGNIER (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Roland BERGER (FIM CTI Director), Dominique HEBRARD (FIM CTI Technical Manager), Svetlana NAZAROVA (Coordinator of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission & Secretary of the Superbike Commission), in meetings held throughout April and May in presence and electronically, made the following decisions:

For WorldSBK Class, the step-based system of performance calculation is replaced by a linear penalty system, effective from Checkpoint 3.Only permanent riders are included in performance assessments, with wildcard and replacement riders excluded. Manufacturers must complete at least 50 laps across two events to be eligible for fuel flow concessions or penalties. A balanced performance range means no action is taken, while underperformance triggers a proportional penalty. There is no buffer period—penalties remain until performance improves. Recovery is only possible through meeting positive performance thresholds, with limited gains allowed per checkpoint. In WorldSBK and WorldSSP, for tyre fitting allocations throughout the weekend, teams must follow the Official tyre supplier’s fitting protocol. In all classes, there have been clarifications to the WorldSBK Disciplinary and Medical Code. The Superbike Commission continues its work regarding the introduction of a new entry class to the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship in 2026, marking a significant evolution in the racing landscape. World Sportbike class will replace the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship (WorldSSP300), which has successfully served as a feeder class since its inception in 2017.

The resolutions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.A regularly updated version of the 2025 FIM SBK Regulations which contains the detailed text of the Regulations may be viewed on the FIM website

