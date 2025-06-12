Classified 18th and 19th in Qualifying, the two PEUGEOT 9X8s miss out on the 24 Hours of Le Mans Hyperpole sessions

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies remains motivated and focused on the race, which will start on Saturday, June 14 at 4:00 PM in front of more than 300,000 spectators

After three consecutive Hyperpole qualifications since the start of the FIA WEC season, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies was unable to make it four in a row today at the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit.

Despite a strong improvement since Free Practice, Stoffel Vandoorne (#94) and Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) could do no better than 18th and 19th with lap times of 3:25.240 and 3:25.494. Pushing to the maximum during the 30-minute session, both drivers had a lap deleted for track limits, and a puncture also forced Jean-Eric Vergne to make a pit stop.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will now focus on the race. Two more Free Practice sessions and a Warm-up remain to prepare the two PEUGEOT 9X8s for the world’s greatest endurance race.

The entire team is motivated and united, as demonstrated during the Pit Stop Challenge—one of the highlights and must-see moments of Le Mans week.

Le Mans is a very long race that always brings surprises—weather can shake things up, and more. The team will need to be opportunistic and deliver a flawless race to aim for a strong result.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport

“While we were in the game at Spa, it’s frustrating and disappointing not to make it into the Hyperpole. Given the specific regulations of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, we didn’t expect to break the 3-minute 26-second barrier in Qualifying — and we did! The Team Peugeot TotalEnergies did an excellent job, and the drivers gave their all on track. Even if we’re lacking a bit of pace, Le Mans is also about strategy, race incidents management, and seizing opportunities. We’ll do everything we can to be in the game, and we’ll fight to deliver the best race possible. Everyone remains motivated and focused, also thanks to all the support we’re receiving

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“In terms of performance, it’s going to be tough. The WEC/Le Mans regulations are a bit different, and we’re struggling a bit more here this week. So, we’ll focus on the race—that’s what really matters. Things are bound to happen, especially if the weather conditions are unstable.”

Malthe Jakobsen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“A frustrating day with FP1 and Qualifying. Of course, we were hoping to get both cars into HYPERCAR, but the results are in line with our expectations. We’ll keep a cool head and stay focused on the upcoming practice sessions and the race. The team stands united, determined to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way.”

