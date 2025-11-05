The SBK Commission, composed of MM. Gregorio LAVILLA (Dorna, WorldSBK Executive Director), Paul KING (Director of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission), Biense BIERMA (General Secretary of the MSMA), in presence of Jorge VIEGAS (FIM President), Ludovic REIGNIER (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Roland BERGER (FIM CTI Director), Dominique HEBRARD (FIM CTI Technical Manager), Paul DUPARC (FIM CCR Manager), Svetlana NAZAROVA (FIM Circuit Racing Commission Coordinator & Secretary of the SBK Commission), in a meeting held 18 October 2025 in Circuit de Jerez – Angel Nieto, made the following decisions:

The SBK Commission approved the latest FIM Homologation Regulations for motorcycles.

WorldSBK class:

The SBK Commission held a discussion of a Fuel Flow Meter carry-over principle and decided the following:

When a manufacturer carries over the maximum reduction limit of

–1 kg/h from the previous season on the FIM season reference value, an additional penalty of up to 0.5 kg/h can be applied in the season following the MSMA Algorithm.

When a manufacturer carries over the maximum +0.5 kg/h of concessions from the previous season, it can still gain an additional concession of +0.5 kg/h during the season following the MSMA algorithm.

If a manufacturer continues to demonstrate a significant performance advantage, the FIM/DWO reserve the right to apply an additional reduction of up to max 0.5kg/h.

The limitation for the entire season to a maximum two fuels certified compliant with FIM Category 1 fuel specification, introduced and used for each manufacturer or team, was discussed and approved by the SBK Commission.

WorldSportbike class:

The SBK Commission continues its work regarding the introduction of a new entry class to the FIM Sportbike World Championship in 2026 with confirmed strong interest of the manufacturers and participants in this class. The 2026 FIM Sportbike Technical Regulations were presented and approved by the SBK Commission.

The minimum age is 16 years old. The maximum age is 25 for new contracted riders competing in the Sportbike category. For a smooth transition of this Championship, for “experienced” riders (i.e. those who have already participated in the WorldSSP300 and Women’s Circuit Racing World Championships), the maximum age will be set at 28 years.

As from 2026, the maximum age for riders who have participated in the Sportbike category will then be extended to 28 years.

For WorldSSP and WorldSPB, the maximum number of participants is limited to 34 including 1 Wild Card.

In all classes, there have been various clarifications to the WorldSBK Sporting, Disciplinary and Medical Code, which may be viewed shortly on the FIM Website

The resolutions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.

