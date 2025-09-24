Malaysia Super League outfit Selangor FC maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers FC from Singapore at MBPJ Stadium to move into pole position in Group A.

Faisal Halim’s heavily-deflected effort gave Selangor an 18th minute lead before Zach Clough added the second 12 minutes later.

And, while Kohya Kazama’s 40th minute penalty reduced the deficit, Faisal hit his side’s third five minutes into the second half and Alvin Fortes scored the fourth eight minutes later to leave Hide Higashikawa’s 65th minute strike a consolation for the visitors.

The win takes Selangor onto four points from two games after sharing a 1-1 draw with Buriram United FC on Matchday 1 last month while Tampines Rovers remain on three points, with the Malaysian side leading the standing on goal-difference from BG Pathum United FC.

Fortune favoured the hosts when Katsuhito Kinoshi’s side took the lead, Faisal powering down the left side before sending over a cross that took a huge deflection off Shuya Yamashita to loop into the air and over the head of goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.

By the 30th minute, the Malaysia side added to their advantage, Chrigor’s energy and pressing forcing another error from the Tampines Rovers defence and the Brazilian bided his time to set up Clough to score.

The Singapore Premier League outfit pulled one back with five minutes left in the half when Kazama picked himself off the turf after being tripped in the area by Richmond Ankrah to stroke his penalty past Kalamullah Al-Hafiz.

Ankrah should have redeemed himself a minute before the break only to shoot across the face of an empty goal but Selangor only had to wait until the fifth minute of the second half before restoring their two-goal lead.

It was Clough who unlocked the Tampines Rovers defence for his side’s third, driving down the right flank before sliding a perfectly weighted pass towards the far post that Faisal happily tapped in.

Eight minutes later, Selangor scored their fourth with Chrigor providing the assist once more, the forward stroking the ball into Fortes’ path for the Cape Verdean to convert.

Tampines Rovers pulled themselves back into the game with 25 minutes remaining when Higashikawa scored at the second attempt, the forward netting from close range after Kalamullah had saved his initial effort.

Shopee Star of the Match – Faisal Halim (Selangor) (#7), Selangor FC

Like this: Like Loading...