Host Indonesia have seven representatives in four semifinals of the Individual event WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025.This follows the culmination of the quarterfinal matches at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia, earlier today.Starting the morning was the pair of Ikhsan Lintang Pramudya and Rinjani Kwinara Nastine in the Mixed Doubles, who were tested not nearly enough by the Malaysian duo of Loh Ziheng and Noraqilah Maisarah.The pair of 18-year-olds, Ikhsan and Rinjani chalked 21-18, 21-12 win in 39 minutes, where they will next face Lee Hyeong-woo and Cheon Hye-in from Korea tomorrow.Hyeong-woo-Hye-In made the semifinals after unravelling Li Hong Yi-Chen Fan Shu Tian from China in a three-set battle that took 50 minutes to complete as the former advanced on 13-21, 21-14, 21-14.Joining Ikhsan and Ranjani in the next round is Richie Duta Richardo in the Men’s Singles.The 17-year-old from Tanjung Pinang, Richie took 47 minutes to shut down the challenge of Luo Jing Yu from China 21-13, 21-17.In the semifinals tomorrow, Richie will face another Chinese player in Liu Yang Ming Yu, who had overcome Denis Azzarya from Indonesia 21-10, 21-11.It will be an all-Indonesian tie in the other Men’s Singles semifinals with Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah set to take on Fardhan Rainanda Joe.Moh. Zaki confirmed his slot to the next round after he was stretched to a three-set thriller by China’s Xiao Gao Bo 18-21, 21-11, 21-10 in 68 minutes, as Fardhan bested another Chinese player in Ji Ning Xu 21-17, 21-14.The final Indonesian representatives are the two Women’s Doubles duo Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Kwinara Nastine.The seventh-seeded Riska-Rinjani scored a morale-boosting win in the quarterfinals when they unseated top pair Kodchaporn Chaichana-Pannawee Polyiam from Thailand.In the almost an hour exchange, Riska-Rinjani lost the first set 13-21 before taking the next two sets 21-10, 21-9.In the semifinals, Riska-Rinjani will face another Thai pair in fifth-seeded Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan.Hathaithip-Napapakorn walked away 21-11, 21-16 victory over Jiang Lin Lin-Xiang Yu Jin from China in the quarterfinals.

