Philippines Football League 2024 Season

A hattrick from Mohebizadeh Seyedsajad gave Mendiola 1991 FC a flying start to their opening campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 as they thrashed Philippine Air Force FC 7-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last night.

The Philippine Air Force FC last played in the league in 2019 and their return to the top flight saw a humiliating start when Amir Aninglan opened the scoring early for Mendiola in the 10th minute.

Seyedsajad then netted his first goal of the match by heading in a corner in the 43rd minute before adding his second and Mendiola’s third with a quick flick in the 65th minute.

Hajimahdi Hamed found the fourth for Mendiola just four minutes later as Hiromasa Ishikawa then headed in from inside the box with eight minutes still left to play.

Seyedsajad then completed his hattrick to be followed soon after by DJohn Pusing’s finish to complete Mendiola’s rout.

FULLTIME RESULTS



Manila Digger 3-2 Philippine Army

Cebu 4-0 Loyola Meralco Sparks

Philippine Air Force 0-7 Mendiola FC

Tuloy 2-3 Maharlika

