Subway Olyroos’ head coach Tony Vidmar has named his 23-man squad for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™.

The squad will assemble in Doha to begin preparations for the tournament – which doubles as AFC Qualifiers for the Paris 2024™ Olympics – with their opening fixture on 15 April 2024

Australia have been drawn in Group A alongside Jordan (15 April), Indonesia (18 April) and Qatar (21 April).

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-olyroos-squad-afc-u-23-asian-cup-qatar-2024tm-confirmed

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...