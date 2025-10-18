Shahriffuddin Ariffin and Ervin Chang will head into Sunday’s final round of the SJM Macao Open locked in a neck-and-neck battle for bragging rights as top Malaysian finisher.

Shahriffuddin carded a solid third-round 69 in hot and humid conditions at Macau Golf & Country Club to lie in a tie for 31st position on five-under-par 205, matched by Chang who shot an even-par 70.

Following a round of 66 for a 54-hole total of 16-under-par 194, Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut leads the US$1 million Asian Tour event by two strokes over Australian Brett Rankin (64).

Shahriffuddin noted that his steady showing so far has been the result of a more relaxed attitude on the golf course. The 26-year-old marked two birdies against one bogey on his third round scorecard.

“I was very chilled today and did not try to be too aggressive, so I didn’t get into much trouble. I like this golf course because you need to manage the weather and the challenging layout. I’m very happy with my round and hope I can do the same tomorrow – just go with what I get, and take it all in stride,” said the golfer from Melaka, who has two Asian Development Tour titles to his name.

This is Shahriffuddin’s fourth Asian Tour start of the year, with his best finish being tied fifth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open in August.

Despite an up-and-down round with three birdies offset by three bogeys, Chang is still on course to chalk up his best finish on the Asian Tour this year. His previous best performance was tied 39th at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters and the International Series Japan.

“It was frustrating today. I was hitting the ball well but couldn’t make a putt, except for a birdie on Hole 7 and a par save at the 10th hole,” said Chang, 27.

The SJM Macao Open is jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG, and is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Macau Golf Association.

For the first time on the Asian Tour, fans can track their favourite players with the Player Locator. By scanning QR codes at various locations around the course, visitors can access the SJM Macao Open 2025 interactive map to follow the action in real time.

In alignment with SJM’s commitment to the community, admission to the SJM Macao Open 2025 is free. Fans are encouraged to register in advance, with each person able to request up to four complimentary tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

