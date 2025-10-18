Players choose from all-electric and hybrid models

Model variety reflects range of electric mobility and performance

Exclusive insights into the Audi F1 Project excite the soccer stars

Audi has handed over the company cars for the new season to the FC Bayern players. The soccer pros selected their vehicles from a wide range of fully electric and hybrid models. As part of the vehicle handover, the stars enjoyed an action-packed day at the Audi driving experience and were given exclusive insights into the Audi F1 Project. One hundred Audi employees also had the chance to meet the players and personally hand over the keys to their new cars.

FC Bayern Munich rolls with Audi. The star soccer players received their company cars for the new season during a handover in Neuburg an der Donau. FC Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and some of his teammates chose the Audi Q8 SUV TFSI e quattro. Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise preferred the all-electric RS e-tron GT performance1. Young talent Tom Bischof opted for the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, while Joshua Kimmich, father of four, selected the spacious Audi Q7 SUV S line TFSI e quattro with seven seats.

“The FC Bayern players chose vehicles that impressively reflect the diversity of our range – from the compact Q4 e-tron series to the powerful Audi Q8 SUV TFSI e quattro and sporty RS e-tron GT performance1. Everyone found a model that was right for them,” said a delighted Marco Schubert, Member of the Board for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. For Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern, the players’ visit to Audi is an established part of the FCB calendar: “The handover of vehicles from Audi to FC Bayern is a long-standing tradition that reflects our dependable partnership and is always a special event for our players. After 23 successful years together, we continue to pursue the same ambitious goals and spur each other on to peak performance. That connects us on and off the field! In this day and age, such a long-term partnership is not commonplace, and we all truly value it.”

Following the handover, the players had the chance to put their driving talents to the test on the Audi driving experience’s dynamic driving area and handling course. The Audi RS e-tron GT performance1 was a cause for excitement and adrenaline throughout. Marco Schubert affirmed: “It’s great to see how enthusiastic the players are about driving our flagship electric models. It shows just how emotionally engaging electric mobility can be.”

Another highlight of the day was an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Audi F1 Project. The players visited the assembly workshop where the V6 hybrid engines are built, as well as the dynamic simulator, “Mission Control Room,” and the engine test benches. They gained insights into the complex technology behind the central components of the future Formula 1 powertrain – the figurative “heart” of the racing car.

The day in Neuburg was also a special experience for 100 Audi employees. They won big in an internal competition and got to meet the stars from Munich. In addition to autographs and selfies, the day also included handing over the keys. Sixteen employees personally presented the players with the keys to their new vehicles – a special moment that will be remembered for a long time to come.

