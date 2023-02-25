Muhammad Shahril Saabah’s brilliant Field Goal right at the death gave Tenaga Nasional Berhad a crucial 3-2 win over Maybank in the men’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023.

Into the first game of the second half of the season, the 3-2 win that TNB scored over Maybank this evening might just be crucial in the final count.

At the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, it was Maybank who grabbed the lead with Muhajir Abdu Rauf finishing off the Penalty Corner in the tenth minute.

And while TNB were made to work hard well into the second quarter, there was no denying them the equaliser through Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain’s Penalty Corner in the 26th minute.

TNB then went ahead for the first time in the game with another Penalty Corner goal from Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal in the 52nd minute.

While Maybank managed to put the score at 2-2 through Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim’s Penalty Corner in the 55th minute, Muhammad Shahril would have the final say in the game to give TNB the well-deserved win.

The full points put TNB on second in the standings – just three points behind leaders Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), who today had little difficulty in putting down Young Tigers 4-1.

The more experienced THT side broke through in the second period with Shello Silverius’ Penalty Corner in the 21st minute as Nabil Fiqri Mohd Nor then added a Field Goal three minutes later.

The score stood at 3-0 for THT in the 33rd minute with Faizal Saari’s Penalty Corner before Young Tigers then replied through Muhammad Danish Khairul Anuar’s Field Goal in the 42nd minute.

Jang Jong-hyun then gave THT their fourth goal of the game when he finished off a 57th minute Penalty Corner for their seventh win of the season.

The full points gave THT their continued place at the top of the standings with 22 points from eight matches played.

In the meantime, Nurunsafi Sporting picked up their first three points of the season with a narrow 3-2 win over ATM.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

TNB Thunderbolts 1

UiTM HA-KPT 2

Young Tigers 1

Terengganu Hockey team 4

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 3

Maybank 2

Nurunsafi Sporting 3

ATM 2

