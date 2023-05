National karate exponent R. Sharmendran successfully defended his men’s kumite Under-75kg class gold medal.

The 30-year-old Sharmendran defeated Cambodia’s Sot Panith 6-5 on points in the final at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre Hall.

It was Sharmendran’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the discipline since making his debut at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

He eyes his second gold medal in the Games in the men’s team event which starts on Monday.

