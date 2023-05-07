Dorna WSBK Organization and Pirelli have announced the extension of their partnership for another three years. Pirelli will remain the Official Tyre Supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, up to and including the 2026 season.



This long-standing partnership, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has been a testament to the success of the collaboration between DWO and Pirelli. The two organisations have worked together closely to develop high-quality, reliable, and high-performance tyres that are essential to the safety and success of the riders.



WorldSBK provides a competitive and challenging environment for Pirelli to develop and innovate its tyres continually. As such, the Championship is a key tyre development platform in Pirelli’s motorcycle strategy and the extension of the partnership confirms Pirelli’s commitment to the Championship as a crucial part of its motorsports involvement.



DWO is delighted to continue its partnership with Pirelli, and both parties look forward to working together to further improve the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship. The renewed partnership will undoubtedly help to enhance the competitiveness and excitement of the Championship, providing riders, teams, and fans with a thrilling experience.

Aldo Nicotera, Senior Vice-President and Head of Moto and Cycling Pirelli:

“This year we are celebrating an important milestone: in fact, it has been 20 years that we have been alongside the FIM Superbike World Championship as sole supplier for all classes. A road, begun in 2004, which represented the first example of a single-tyre formula in the history of top motorsport competitions and which, years later, has proven to be a winning choice, later followed by other championships. Motorsport has historically been an integral part of Pirelli’s DNA and this renewal is in line with our corporate strategy which sees World Superbike as a key platform for the development of our motorcycle tyres, starting with racing and super sports tyres. We are happy to continue this adventure alongside Dorna, the teams and riders until 2026 whilst continuing to offer motorcyclists from all over the world tyres that contain the best of Superbike-derived technology”.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director for DWO

“Pirelli has proved time and again to be a perfect match for WorldSBK as our sole Official Tyre Supplier. Not only does our partnership ensure a great level of quality and performance to our teams and riders throughout the season on a wide variety of venues, but they also completely embraced the values and philosophy of the Championship by bringing to the race track the products they offer to motorcyclists. WorldSBK has evolved through numerous eras and phases since we started to work with Pirelli and the fact that we’ve been building on this mutually beneficial collaboration over the past 20 years is unprecedented. So, it’s with great enthusiasm that we’re looking towards the future of WorldSBK and Pirelli together as the Championship evolves and new challenges arise.”

