Shimano and Unipublic are proud to announce the extension of its collaboration, offering neutral race assistance service to all professional riders in La Vuelta and other prestigious Spanish road cycling races.

Beginning formally in 2001, Shimano and Unipublic have been working together for over 20 years to support the work of teams and riders in professional cycling races. Following Shimano’s recent agreements with the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia organisers, this renewal allows Shimano to become the official Technical Service provider in the most important cycling races of the World Tour, as well as the Olympic Games and World Championships. This means that UCI PRO Tour riders and their teams will be able to focus their efforts on strategy and performance, whilst Shimano will ensure that all riders can safely and successfully compete in races, even in the face of technical problems.

The blue cars and motorcycles and team of neutral service professionals at the newly formed Shimano Iberia will support riders competing in prestigious cycling events organised by Unipublic, such as La Vuelta and its women race, the CERATIZIT Challenge by La Vuelta as well as other prestigious races in which Unipublic / A.S.O. collaborates such as la Volta a Catalunya or the Itzulia Basque Country, amongst others.

Shimano Iberia began their 2021 tour just a fortnight ago in the Volta a Catalunya with a refreshed fleet of blue Shimano vehicles (6 cars, 2 motorbikes and the van-workshop) and all the material they use to ensure this service, which includes 30 neutral (Shimano-branded) bicycles with dropper posts for seat height adjustability, and 40 sets of Dura-Ace wheels for both disc brake usage and rim brake usage.

The general manager of La Vuelta, Javier Guillén, highlighted “the importance” of this agreement for Unipublic. “The different pieces that make up the gearing of a grand tour have to work like a clock and the technical assistance to the riders is, without a doubt, one of those key pieces. For us it is fundamental to benefit from the professionalism and experience of a company like Shimano, with whom we have more than 20 years of impeccable work in top level races”.

Eduardo Roldán, General Manager of Shimano Iberia, declared: “For us it is a great pleasure to be able to continue this project together with Unipublic and to develop this exciting work in such prestigious competitions as La Vuelta. It also allows us to continue to demonstrate our total commitment to cycling, both with teams and riders that we have seen progress over the last 21 years. And finally, we can’t forget the fans, who make this sport unique and whom we want to continue to thrill stage after stage”.

This week until Saturday 10th April you can see Shimano Iberia’s team in action at the Iztulia, supporting all the riders of all competing teams.

ABOUT SHIMANO

Founded in 1921, Shimano is dedicated to helping its customers get closer to nature, supporting people to realize their dreams and create new lifestyles. That comes with the desire to create outstanding cycling products and apparel.

With 100 years’ experience in creating internationally renowned bicycle components, Shimano is proud to have developed products that continue to take countless athletes to victory and provide the means for limitless global bicycle journeys. For more information see www.shimano.com. – www.lavuelta.es

