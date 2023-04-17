Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom took the silver in the Keirin event at the International Belgian Track Championship at the Flemish Cycling Center Eddy Merckx in Ghent.

The 27-year-old from Muar managed to secure the second spot in the Keirin final yesterday behind French national cyclist and 2022 European champion Sebastien Vigier, who was riding for pro team Creteil-Kronos.

Another French national team rider Luca Priore took the bronze.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Azizulhasni Awang missed out on the final when he finished fourth in his semi-final heat.

