#Sime Darby Racing Team debuts at the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2023

#Porsche Malaysia embraces the marque‘s motorsport DNA by competing in the Porsche one-make race series, the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.

#Young talent at the fore: Former Formula 3 driver Nazim Azman pilots the Sime Darby Racing Team.

#Iconic batik livery created for latest 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup car express vibrancy of the Malaysian nation at the international race series.

#Sime Darby Auto Performance collaborates with Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific to nurture motorsport technical skills.

Represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance, Porsche Malaysia introduces the Sime Darby Racing Team, scheduled to make its debut at the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA), in partnership with Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) and young Malaysian race driver Nazim Azman at the wheel.

The Malaysian team will race with the nation’s pride, incorporating a batik-inspired livery on its 911 GT3 Cup car, and will be competing in PCCA PRO category.

The 20th Porsche Carrera Cup Asia season spans the continent once again in 2023, after two seasons of being confined to China. The 2023 race calendar starts in Malaysia, continues through Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore before finishing up at Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific’s home base in Shanghai, China.

The one-make series sets equal technical standards across the field, and the seventh-generation GT3 Cup race car based on the 992-generation 911 brings more downforce and technology than ever for better performance.

Together with Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM), Porsche Malaysia brings a highly-experienced technical partner for the Sime Darby Racing Team. The team is built by double PCCA champion, accomplished Porsche Works driver and two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Earl Bamber who is a renowned name in global motorsport.

With a shared vision to nurture the next generation of competitive race drivers, EBM will lend technical support to the Sime Darby Racing Team throughout the 2023 PCCA season, providing sharpened performance for any circuit.

In partnership with EBM and Porsche Malaysia, former FIA Formula 3 race driver, Nazim will be representing the Sime Darby Racing Team in PCCA 2023.

This strategic partnership between EBM and Porsche Malaysia will help set the spotlight for this local young race driver on the world stage of Porsche Motorsport.

Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance said, “Our participation in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia this year underlines our long-standing commitment to Porsche’s motorsport DNA.

Porsche Malaysia has been at the forefront in customer track driving programmes, and we have had long history with Earl Bamber Motorsport on track. We are confident about our performance in the upcoming season together with our strong partners, Earl Bamber Motorsport and Nazim.“

“We are also honoured to further support local young technical talent with knowledge transfer in collaboration with Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific to enhance their technical expertise in motorsport,” continued Mr. Hunter.

Alexandre Gibot, Managing Director of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific said, “We are excited to bring passionate Porsche race drivers from different regions together for the new season of Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.

“It is truly exciting to see a Malaysia race team represented by Porsche Malaysia as part of this season’s race. We are pleased to have Nazim Azman as part of the PCCA Talent Pool development programme, and we look forward to his training with Porsche racing champions as he embarks on his racing journey.”

Nazim Azman, Malaysian race driver representing Sime Darby Racing Team said, “It is my pleasure to partner with Porsche Malaysia and Earl Bamber Motorsport to represent the Sime Darby Racing Team at the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2023.

“As this is my first time racing a GT car for a full season, I believe that this opportunity will widen my horizons and experiences in GT racing. I’d like to thank the team for the support and will strive to do my best to step up in the upcoming race.“

Returning to a full Asia schedule, the first stop of the season will flag off at Sepang International Circuit for round 1 and 2 on April 28 to April 30, 2023. The series then moves around the region before returning to Malaysia for round 9 and 10 on August 25 to August 27, 2023, alongside round 3 of the Malaysia Championship Series at Sepang International Circuit.

