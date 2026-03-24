The Singapore Open is set to tee off with The Business Times (BT), part of SPH Media, as a new presenting partner for its 2026 edition. This is an exciting development for the celebrated event, as it marks the first time that a flagship news publication has sealed such a partnership with the National Open.The tournament returns to the highly acclaimed Sentosa Golf Club – to be played over The Serapong (pictured) from 23 to 26 April 2026.As one of the tournaments on The International Series, the Singapore Open celebrates golf, and profiles Singapore and the local sports scene to a global audience. This spirit is shared by BT, especially in its efforts to expand overseas and bring Singapore perspectives to a global audience, making it particularly apt for BT to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year by kicking off its celebrations with the Singapore business and golf communities. The latest partnership with the Asian Tour is another feather in the cap to bring new formats and outreach to BT’s audiences.“As The Business Times marks its 50th anniversary this year, our strategic partnership with the Asian Tour in the Singapore Open represents a perfect synergy between two disciplines defined by strategy and foresight,” said Chen Huifen, Editor of BT.“For half a century, we have served as Singapore’s leading financial daily, not just reporting on the markets, but championing excellence through our various business awards that mirror our nation’s economic priorities. By anchoring ourselves in this premier regional circuit, we reinforce our commitment to transcending borders—aligned with our own evolution as we bring our trusted financial insights to a wider base of audiences,” Chen added.The US$2 million tournament, won last year by Japan’s Yosuke Asaji, after he overcame Jeunghun Wang from Korea in a play-off, will be the fourth leg on this year’s Asian Tour schedule.Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, “This new relationship between the Singapore Open and The Business Times, two of the country’s strongest brands, is an exciting one that promises to be a win-win.”“The new partnership is perfectly timed as we prepare for the tournament’s return to Sentosa Golf Club. We thank SPH Media and The Business Times for taking this decision. This is phenomenal for the Singapore Open and the Asian Tour, as it means we can reach more audiences through SPH Media’s vast network of media outlets and partners, both in Singapore and throughout the SEA region.”April’s tournament will be the 54th staging of what is one of the region’s most treasured Opens, which was played last year for the first time since 2022.Joshua Ho, CEO of the Singapore Golf Association, said: “We are pleased to welcome The Business Times as the presenting partner of the Singapore Open. As Singapore’s National Open, it is important for us to work with strong local partners, and there is positive synergy in this partnership. The Business Times has a strong reach and brings a credible platform to tell more meaningful stories – from the players and competition to the broader impact of golf’s ecosystem in Singapore. This partnership will help strengthen the tournament’s connection with the business community while broadening engagement with golf fans across the region.”The Singapore Open became part of The International Series for the first time last year. The Series, upper echelon events on the Asian Tour, provides a pathway to the LIV Golf League, something which Asaji benefited greatly from last year. His victory helped him finish second on The International Series Rankings, which saw the top two earn playing privileges on the LIV Golf League this year.As well as providing access to the LIV Golf League, this year’s Singapore Open will also pave the way for qualification to The Open in July 2026, as it will be part of the Open Qualifying Series.

The leading two players, not otherwise exempt, will be rewarded with places in the game’s oldest Major, which will be played at Royal Birkdale from 16 to 19 July 2026.

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