Six teams will do battle in this year’s VFF (Vietnam Football Federation) National Women’s Football Cup 2025 with the draw ceremony being held earlier today.The six teams are defending champions Than KSVN, last year’s runners-up Thai Nguyen T&T, Hanoi, Phong Phu Ha Nam, Son La and Ho Chi Minh City.The teams are divided into two groups of three teams each.All VFF National Women’s Football Cup 2025 matches will be played at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center (VFF) from 25 March to 6 April 2025.The winning team this year will take home 200 million VND (USD 8,000). #AFF

