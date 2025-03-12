Phnom Penh Crown took advantage of Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng slip up to close within one point at the top of the Championship Round of the Cambodia Premier League (CPL) 2024/25.

Crown – the eight-time Cambodian league champions – edged Nagaworld 1-0 through a late goal from Philippines international Javier Gayoso (90th+1).

The second win on a trot gave Crown their 57th points of the season from 23 matches played – just a point behind leaders Svay Rieng with 58 points from the same number of games.

For Svay Rieng, their hope of extending their lead at the top of the table suffered a knock when they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Visakha FC.

It was the visiting Visakha side that took the lead through Ramon Tanque in the 19th minute before Matheus Moresche’s penalty in the 23rd minute for Svay Rieng put both teams back on level.

However, Cambodian international Nora Leng turned out to be the hero for Visakha when he nailed the winner eight minutes from time.

#AFF

#FFC

#CPL

Like this: Like Loading...